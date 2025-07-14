Brewers' Newest Phenom Has Dodgers Connection
The Milwaukee Brewers had a great day on Sunday.
The 2025 Major League Baseball Draft kicked off and Milwaukee made its first selection at No. 20 as it selected slugger Andrew Fischer out of Tennessee.
Milwaukee didn't stop there, though. The Brewers' next selection came at No. 32 when they picked infielder Brady Ebel out of Corona High School in California. Ebel already has connections to the big leagues as his dad, Dino Ebel, is the third base coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers, as shared by ESPN's David Schoenfield.
"No. 32. Milwaukee Brewers: Brady Ebel, 3B, Corona HS (Calif.)," Schoenfield said. "Why the Brewers took him here: The son of Dodgers' third-base coach Dino, Ebel was a high school teammate of Seth Hernandez and Billy Carlson, making Corona High School the first ever with three first-round picks. Ebel is another lefty-hitting high school infielder, not turning 18 until later this month. He didn't have the best spring and while he played third base because of Carlson, he could get a chance to start out at shortstop in the pros."
Adding a player with a built-in Major League Baseball connection certainly doesn't hurt, especially when it comes with a franchise as successful and consistent as the Dodgers. Hopefully, some of his dad's wisdom rubs off on the young infielder. There's a lot of excitement around Milwaukee in general right now, but adding pieces like this only helps increase the noise even more.
