Brewers Newly-Acquired All-Star To Land $7.6 Million Contract
The Milwaukee Brewers entered the offseason looking to add at least one starting pitcher.
Milwaukee's depth was seriously tested in 2024 but the team was able to win 93 games and the top spot in the National League Central. The Brewers should be able to be similarly good in 2025 as the division is weak.
The Brewers are going to get All-Star Brandon Woodruff back in 2025 and also looked to make another move. Milwaukee traded Devin Williams to the New Yankees and landed Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin in response.
Cortes is a former All-Star who logged a 3.77 ERA across 31 total appearances for the Yankees in 2024 -- including 30 starts. He is in his final year or arbitration eligibility before entering free agency next year. Cortes was estimated to earn $8.3 million in arbitration but the two sides settled on a $7.6 million deal instead, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"Source: Nestor Cortes, Brewers settle at $7.6 million, avoiding arbitration," Murray said.
Cortes will give the Brewers a much-needed lefty in the rotation for at least one year in 2025. He will be a free agent afterward and it's far too early to know if he will be back.
Having an All-Star-level pitcher on a $7.6 million deal certainly seems like a win for the Brewers. He wasn't great in 2023 in just 12 starts, but was an All-Star in 2022. That season, he logged a 2.44 ERA across 28 starts. Cortes had a 2.90 ERA in 2021 across 22 total appearances, including 14 starts.
