Brewers' Newly Acquired Hurler's Latest Comments Receiving Online Backlash

Milwaukee's lefty is stirring the pot

Stephen Mottram

Feb 14, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Nestor Cortes (65) warms up during spring training camp. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers made a massive splash in the offseason, and the player they acquired has created quite a conversation online.

Looking back at the 2024 World Series, one of the most memorable moments was when the New York Yankees gave up a walk-off grand slam to Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman to win Game 1.

On the mound for the home run was current Brewer Nestor Cortes, and he recently had a bold take on the series itself, which has sent Twitter users into a frenzy.

"We were the better team," Nestor Cortes told The Athletic's Tyler Kepner Wednesday. "They can talk whatever they want to talk, but (if) we win Game 1-- which we should have -- we lost 2 and 3, we win Game 4 and we should have won Game 5."

"If we didn't lose, we would've won.' Brilliant," X user RedHotHockeyVC posted in response to Cortes' comments. Another account simply responded with a gif of Cortes giving up the 412-foot shot to right field, with the caption "Hmmmm."

Those were among almost a thousand reactions to the quote online, which were largely negative.

Despite what side of the fence you lean on, Cortes was essentially just trying to say that the Yankees were not far off from winning the series, and believes the results of the series might've been different had he not given up the game-winning blast.

The Brewers host the Los Angeles Dodgers for a three-game series starting on July 7, so it will be interesting to see if the club takes his comments personally -- despite Cortes being on a new club.

