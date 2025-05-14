Brewers News: 26-Year-Old Replacing José Quintana Due To Injury
The Milwaukee Brewers really can't catch a break when it comes to the starting rotation.
There hasn't been a moment so far this season in which the Brewers' rotation has been fully healthy. That trend of bad luck continued on Wednesday as the team announced that José Quintana was being placed on the 15-Day Injured List with left shoulder impingement and calling up young starter Tobias Myers in his place.
The Brewers recently made the somewhat surprising move to send Myers down to the minors. He certainly has some things to work on, but he also has a 3.86 ERA in five appearances so far this season for a team that's depth has been significantly tested all year to this point. Brewers general manager Matt Arnold recently opened up about the decision and in his response noted that the team thinks highly of Myers and hoped he could help in the second half of the season.
Less than a week later Myers is back up with the big league club due to Quintana's injury. Quintana has been everything the Brewers could've hoped for and more this season so far. He has made six starts and has a sterling 2.65 ERA over that stretch. He has logged a 24-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 34 innings pitched and has allowed just 10 earned runs so far this season.
The team noted that his IL stint is retroactive to May 11th meaning the earliest he could return is May 26th. Hopefully, he is able return around then.
