Brewers' Next All-Star May Not Be Who You Expect
The Milwaukee Brewers have some very exciting and young talent on this roster right now.
As the 2025 Major League Baseball season approached, the guy who was talked about the most for the Brewers was outfielder Jackson Chourio. That's not too shocking. He's just 21 years old and very well could be in the National League Most Valuable Player this year or at least in the near future. This argument was a little easier a couple of weeks ago, but he's been pretty cold recently.
Chourio already looks like the Brewers' next superstar and will be around for a long time. But, there's another guy who has arguably been better this year. Third-year outfielder Sal Frelick has had a breakout year to this point. He's appeared in a league-high 26 games so far this season and is slashing .312/.396/.419 with one home run, seven RBIs, seven stolen bases, three doubles, two triples, and 13 runs scored while also chipping in phenomenal defense.
He won a Gold Glove Award last year and has been equally as good. This year, his bat has taken a step forward and is closer to the same level as his glove.
If he can continue to play like this through the summer, he very well could be playing his way onto the National League All-Star team. It's early to be looking that far ahead, but Frelick has been that good. He's playing at an All-Star level right now and has been huge for the Brewers.
