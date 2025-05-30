Brewers No. 1 Phenom Continued Explosive Start To 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the most exciting prospects in the game right now low in the minors.
18-year-old infielder Jesús Made has had a meteoric rise in the prospect standings this season. Made currently is ranked as the Brewers' No. 1 overall prospect and the No. 23 overall prospect in the game right now.
Made had another massive day on Friday as he went 3-for-4 for the Class-A Carolina Mudcats with an inside-the-park home run, a double, three RBIs, and three stolen bases.
Made has been phenomenal so far this season. He has appeared in 40 games so far this season and is slashing .288/.402/.438 with four homers, 26 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, nine doubles, one triple, 32 runs scored, and 28 walks.
This is a guy who is going to play a massive role with the Brewers in the near future if he can keep things up. He's drawn comparisons to Brewers phenom Jackson Chourio and has lived up to the hype in the minors so far. If he can keep up this level of play over the next year or so, there's a real possibility that he and Chourio are both in the lineup for Milwaukee maybe by the time the 2027 season gets here. That's just speculation, but would follow the timeline that Chourio was on.
Milwaukee has plenty of young talent at the big league level right now and another top prospect working his way up.
More MLB: Brewers Aren't Losing 7-Year MLB Veteran After All