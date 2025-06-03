Brewers No. 2 Prospect Taking Big Step With Brandon Woodruff
It's been a long road for Milwaukee Brewers No. 2 prospect Jeferson Quero.
There was some buzz last year that he could make the jump to the big leagues in 2024 but he was only able to play one game before suffering a season-ending injury. He was still on the shelf to kick off the 2025 season, but he recently returned and has been on a minor league rehab assignment with the ACL Brewers.
He played 11 games and slashed .371/.500/.886 with five homers and 13 RBIs. Quero clearly impressed and it was announced on Tuesday that he was being reinstated from his rehab assignment and joining the Triple-A Nashville Sounds and will be catching Brandon Woodruff on Tuesday, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
The Brewers announce that Jeferson Quero (No. 2 on MLB Pipeline’s Brewers Top 30 and No. 41 overall) has been reinstated from the Minor League IL and moved up to Triple-A Nashville, where he will catch Brandon Woodruff’s rehab start tonight against Gwinnett," McCalvy shared.
Quero got hurt last year while playing for Nashville. It was his first taste of Triple-A action after spending the 2023 season in Double-A. Now, he will get a chance to show what he can do one step away from the big leagues. If he can continue his hot streak, maybe we'll see him at some point in Milwaukee this season. That's a little ambitious and he needs time down there to adjust, but it's an exciting day for Milwaukee fans.
