Brewers' No. 4 Prospect Throws Epic One-Hitter; Promotion Coming?
The Milwaukee Brewers’ best pitching prospect is giving Milwaukee no choice but to consider promoting him soon.
As the Brewers continue to manage their IL-ridden pitching staff while keeping pace with the Chicago Cubs atop the National League Central division, Milwaukee must be monitoring the rise of its exciting young righty.
The Brewers’ No. 4 overall prospect, Jacob Misiorowski, is dominating with Triple-A Nashville Sounds this season, and he’s looking Major League-ready.
The latest evidence came on Tuesday night when Misiorowski struck out eight batters and allowed just one hit and one walk in six innings of work for Nashville.
Misiorowski now leads all of Triple-A with 29 strikeouts on the year.
The six-foot-seven hurler was the No. 63 overall selection of the Brewers in the 2022 MLB draft. He’s still just 23 years old, but Misiorowski has already flirted with 100 miles per hour on his fastball.
Misiorowski has pitched 195 innings in the minors within Milwaukee’s system, accruing a 3.23 ERA and 269 strikeouts along the way with a batting average against of .163.
It’s only a matter of time before Misiorowski gets promoted to The Show, especially with Milwaukee’s collection of rehabbing starting pitchers.
Pat Murphy and the rest of the Brewers’ leadership are likely waiting to see how Tobias Myers, Brandon Woodruff, and Aaron Civale perform upon returning to the mound before making a bold decision on Misiorowski.
For now, the young right-hander will focus on staying healthy and continually improving against minor league bats, none of which seem qualified to hit against Misiorowski lately.
More MLB: Brewers Could Make Surprising Move For Twins' 29-Year-Old All-Star