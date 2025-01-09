Brewers No. 5 Prospect Predicted To Make Impact On 2025 Season
The Milwaukee Brewers have some exciting young players on the roster and even more on the way up from the minor leagues.
Milwaukee entered the 2024 season with low expectations. The Brewers lost manager Craig Counsell to the Chicago Cubs and traded Corbin Burnes away ahead of the season. Some expected the Brewers to take a step back, but that wasn't the case.
The Brewers won 93 games and Pat Murphy was named the National League Manager of the Year. Milwaukee surprised some people and is building something special. A young core featuring Jackson Chourio, William Contreras, and Tobias Myers among others should help the team for years to come. There are some more exciting players on the way to the big leagues as well.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter made a list of each team's most MLB-ready prospect and suggested No. 5 prospect Tyler Black for Milwaukee.
"Milwaukee Brewers: IF Tyler Black (Age: 24)," Reuter said. "Black followed up a breakout 2023 season by hitting .258/.375/.429 with 33 extra-base hits and 20 steals in 102 games at Triple-A last season. He hit .204 with a 59 OPS+ in 57 plate appearances in his MLB debut, and he has a limited defensive profile, but he could hit his way onto the roster. Hard-throwing Jacob Misiorowski still needs to further refine his command to make a case for a spot in the rotation."
Black appeared in 18 games at the big league level in 2024. It was his first taste of big-league action. He has seen time at first base, second base, and third base throughout his professional career so far. Could he be an option to help replace Willy Adames in the infield?
