Brewers No. 6 Prospect Fractures Wrist Bone, Could Be Out Two Months

Colin Keane

Feb 24, 2024; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Tyler Black (86) high fives teammates after scoring a run against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a Spring Training game at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
A rising prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers has suffered an injury that will sideline him for up to two months.

The Brewers have a ton of young talent on their big league roster and in their farm system. One of the players Milwaukee is most excited about is 24-year-old infielder Tyler Black, whom the Brewers took with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft.

After excelling with Triple-A Nashville Sounds at the start of last season, Black was promoted to The Show and made 18 appearances for the Brewers in 2024, slashing .204/.316/.245

Black was optioned to Triple-A Nashville to start the current 2025 campaign. On Friday, MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy provided an unfortunate update on Black, indicating that the young infielder broke a bone in his wrist.

“Prospect news from the Brewers: 1B Tyler Black (@MLBPipeline’s No. 6 Milwaukee prospect) fractured his right hamate bone and will be out 6-8 weeks,” McCalvy posted to X.

Black, a native of Toronto, played college baseball at Wright State University (Dayton, Ohio). 

Black is joined in Milwaukee’s list of top-6 prospects by infielder Mike Boeve, right-handed pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, shortstop Cooper Pratt, catcher Jeferson Quero, and 17-year-old phenom Jesús Made.

It won’t be much of a surprise at all if Black spends a lot of time in the Majors this season.

Milwaukee began the year 0-1 on Thursday with a loss to the New York Yankees on the road.

