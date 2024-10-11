Brewers Not Included In MLB Insider's Prediction Of Landing Spots For Top Free-Agent
The Milwaukee Brewers might not be in consideration to keep not only one of the best free agents on the market this winter, but their star.
The Brewers have been known to spend moderately year in and year out, which will likely be the reason the club does not retain their shortstop. According to the latest information, Milwaukee wasn't listed in the top four possible destinations for their superstar.
"(Toronto) Blue Jays could be a team for (Willy Adames)," New York Post's Jon Heyman said Thursday. "Adames, by the way, as we're talking about free agency that the (Atlanta) Braves, (San Francisco) Giants and (Los Angeles) Dodgers have been the most active in trying to pursue him via trade. Those are three big teams who can afford Adames, so I could see them going for him."
"So any of those teams could be possible, Andrew Freeman in charge in LA has that link to Adames through the (Tampa Bay) Rays when he was with the Rays, so I'm going to say LA is probably the favorite."
Adames hit .251 with 65 extra-base hits including 32 home runs, 112 RBIs and a .793 OPS (118 OPS+) in 161 games this season.
Brewers owner Mark Attanasio recently spoke about the 29-year-old's upcoming free agency. He stated that Milwaukee will try to be in the running, but understands their frugal spending will affect their odds of keeping Adames.
Despite their inability to offer as much money as the four larger clubs above, the shortstop has spent the last three and a half years in Milwaukee, which could factor into his decision-making.
Either way, the Brewers might be in contention -- but Heyman doesn't believe they crack the top four teams in the running for Adames.
