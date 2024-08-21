Brewers Notably Left Off List Of Potential Landing Spots For Premier Starting Pitcher
Even though the offseason is still months away, the Milwaukee Brewers were already not thought to be in the running to land a talented free agent this winter.
The Brewers are historically a mid-sized market team, but that doesn't necessarily mean Milwaukee can't make a huge splash in free agency. However, one analyst has little faith that the Brew Crew could land Cy Young winner Blake Snell.
"Snell's two-year, $62 million contract with the Giants contains an opt-out clause, and Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported on Sunday that the two-time Cy Young Award winner will be exercising it after the 2024 season," Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote Tuesday. "Let's say that if Snell and his agent, Scott Boras, do choose to test the free-agent waters for the second time in as many offseasons, it won't come as a shock to Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi."
Rymer listed 10 teams that could compete for Snell's services but did not have Milwaukee in the running.
Snell has a 3.67 ERA with a 101-to-30 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .189 batting average against and a 1.08 WHIP in 76 innings across 14 games this season.
The 31-year-old would be a massive addition to Milwaukee's rotation and possibly be an ace for the Brew Crew if he can remain healthy, but he would come with a large price tag.
The Brewers would welcome Snell with open arms as he'd instantly become the best hurler on the roster, but unless the front office is willing to cough up a large amount of cash, the southpaw will more than likely find his way to a larger market team.
