Brewers OF Christian Yelich Likely To Break 6-Year Drought
The Milwaukee Brewers entered the 2025 Major League Baseball season looking for a way to fill Willy Adames' production.
Adames was great for Milwaukee last year. In his final season with the club, he racked up 32 home runs, 112 RBIs, and slashed .251/.331/.462 in 161 games played. Adames left the club in free agency leaving the Brewers with a lot of offense to find.
Milwaukee still has work to do on that front, but one guy who was talked about a lot heading into the 2025 season was Christian Yelich. He was great last year, but only played 73 games. The expectation certainly was a healthy season from him could help fill the void left by Adames. He struggled out of the gate, but has completely turned it around and has done a good job adding pop to the middle of the lineup.
Right now, Yelich is slashing .260/.334/.459 with 18 homers, 63 RBIs, 13 stolen bases, 11 doubles, and 46 runs scored in 86 games played. His power specifically has come back. Yelich hasn't hit 20 or more home runs in a season since 2019, but now is just two long balls away from reaching that milestone. In 2019, he blasted 44 homers. He may not reach that number this year, but Yelich is on a great pace right now and if he can stay healthy, should easily finish with at least a 20-20 season with stolen bases and maybe even have a shot at a 30-30 year.
The Brewers look like contenders in the National League right now and unsurprisingly he has been a big part of that. If the Brewers could add another power bat in the middle of the lineup, there's no reason why this team can't make a deep run this year.
