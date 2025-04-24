Brewers Officially Get 2024 Breakout Star Back From Injury
The Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation has been beaten up so far but they officially got a big piece back on Thursday.
It has been reported over the last week or so that Tobias Myers would be back with the club for Thursday's clash against the San Francisco Giants. The team made the official announcement on Thursday afternoon that Myers was being activated and left-handed hurler Bryan Hudson was being optioned to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
This is pretty huge, obviously. The 26-year-old had a breakout campaign as a rookie in 2024. It wasn't expected that he was going to have as huge of a role as he did but he shined. Myers appeared in 27 overall games last year with the Brewers, including 25 starts. He finished the season with a 3.00 ERA and 127-to-36 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 138 innings pitched.
Milwaukee's rotation wasn't as deep last year as it is this year. Myers got an opportunity as a rookie and completely helped to take the club to another level and in the top spot in the National League Central.
The Brewers' rotation has been heavily tested this season already and now Myers will come back. Right now, Freddy Peralta, Myers, José Quintana, Quinn Priester, and Chad Patrick will form the rotation as Milwaukee waits for others, like Brandon Woodruff, to get back into the mix. Things are trending in the right direction for the Brewers and fans should be excited.
