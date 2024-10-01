Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Officially Place Outfielder On Wild Card Series Roster Despite Injury

Milwaukee will give him a chance to play

Stephen Mottram

Sep 26, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio (left) and center fielder Blake Perkins (16) and right fielder Sal Frelick (10) celebrate in the outfield after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers are hosting the New York Mets beginning Tuesday for a Wild Card Series, and an outfielder with an injury concern will be active.

The Brewers' regular season concluded with a series against the Mets, in which Sal Frelick sustained a hip injury Friday night. The 24-year-old was subsequently spotted in the locker room on crutches, but he'll be available for the Wild Card Series -- per the team's 26-man roster announcement.

Frelick hit .259 with 28 extra-base hits including two home runs, 32 RBIs and a .655 OPS (83 OPS+) in 145 games this season.

The outfielder's availability provides Milwaukee with much-needed depth, as superstar Christian Yelich won't return until 2025 following back surgery -- which he announced in August.

While there may be internal concerns about the severity of Frelick's health, the 24-year-old doesn't seem bothered by the injury.

"Sal Frelick says he’s good to go and he’d be honest if that weren’t the case," MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported Monday afternoon. "It’s up to the Brewers now. Roster due (Tuesday) morning."

There's no confirmation on when Frelick will take right field, as manager Pat Murphy could opt to give him rest for at least the first game of the series.

UPDATE: Frelick will be in the starting lineup for Game 1 on Tuesday.

