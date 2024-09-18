Brewers Officially Secure Postseason Berth, Back-To-Back Division Titles
The Milwaukee Brewers punched their ticket to the 2024 Major League Baseball postseason.
Entering the 2024 campaign, Milwaukee was not anticipated to find anywhere near the success they had this year, and the club has now officially secured the National League Central title for the second straight season.
When the Brew Crew traded away right-handed pitcher Corbin Burnes and lost skipper Craig Counsell to the Chicago Cubs, who ironically played a part in Milwaukee clinching the division, seemingly the only people who didn't count out the Brewers were the club itself.
"No one in spring training would have said the Brewers would win the NL Central," manager Pat Murphy told media Wednesday afternoon. "Except maybe a few guys in that room. It just talks to one thing: this is a game about people. You can throw as many adversities our way as you want."
Milwaukee won't be taking their foot off the gas yet, as the club still has a shot at winning the NL -- which would give the club a first-round bye. The Brewers are only four games behind the Philadelphia Phillies and have a chance to gain ground on Wednesday night in the series finale.
There is a larger goal in mind of bringing home a World Series title but for now, the club can celebrate being the first team in MLB to win their division.
