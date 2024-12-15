Brewers 'Open' To Trading $18 Million Slugger After 26-Homer Season
The Milwaukee Brewers already made one big trade this offseason, could another follow soon?
Milwaukee traded star closer Devin Williams away this past week in a blockbuster deal with the New York Yankees that landed Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin. The Brewers may not be done making trades, though.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the Brewers now are "open" to trading first baseman Rhys Hoskins.
"As one might suspect, the budget-conscious Brewers are open to moving first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who will earn $18 million next season and also is owed a $4 million buyout on a mutual option for 2026," Rosenthal said. "The problem for the Brewers is that the first basemen on the free-agent market include not just Pete Alonso and Christian Walker, but also Paul Goldschmidt, Anthony Rizzo, Josh Bell, Carlos Santana, and Justin Turner. To move Hoskins, the Brewers might need to both add cash and attach a prospect."
Hoskins joined the Brewers ahead of the 2024 season after missing the entire 2023 season. He was solid for Milwaukee last year and had 26 home runs and 82 RBIs in 131 games played. Hoskins is due to make $18 million in 2025. It's not too shocking that the Brewers are open to a move.
He could be a very solid piece for the Brewers in 2025, but if they can find a way to trade him, there also are cheaper options available in free agency. There have been some rumors linking Goldschmidt to Milwaukee. Fans should be keeping an eye on Hoskins in the near future to see if the team can get a deal done.
