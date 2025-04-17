Brewers Option Torbedo Bat Wielding Infielder To Triple-A Nashville Sounds
The Milwaukee Brewers roster carousel, mostly due to their numerous hurlers on the injured list, continues as the club announced a demotion.
The Brewers' infield was one of the team's biggest unanswered questions entering the 2025 campaign following the departure of shortstop Willy Adames, which led Milwaukee to look internally to fill his void.
Once third baseman Joey Ortiz moved to shortstop, the hot corner became vacant -- with Oliver Dunn being the most recent name to cover the base. However, the Brewers took to social media Thursday morning to announce that he's been optioned to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
Dunn is hitting .167 with two extra base hits, zero home runs, six RBIs, and a .427 OPS (21 OPS+) in 14 games this season.
The 27-year-old recently made waves on social media for being the first Brewer to use the infamous torpedo bat that had social media and Major League Baseball in a chokehold for the first week of the season. Going full circle, the New York Yankees were the spark that put the bats on the map against the Brewers.
Dunn and the Brew Crew's first hit with the torpedo bat was a bunt down the first base line, which knocked in a run.
