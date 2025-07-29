Brewers-Orioles Rumors Intensifying Around All-Star Slugger
The Milwaukee Brewers have shown this season that they aren't afraid to make a trade.
Milwaukee spent last offseason standing pat, for the most part. The Brewers traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees but were pretty quiet outside of that move. But, since the season began, they have made trades left and right. Milwaukee acquired Quinn Priester from the Boston Red Sox, acquired Rob Zastryzny from the New York Yankees, landed Andrew Vaughn in a deal with the Chicago White Sox, just traded for Danny Jansen with the Tampa Bay Rays and that's not all.
The Brewers have been busy and it sounds like they aren't done yet. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that Milwaukee is interested in Baltimore Orioles All-Star slugger Ryan O’Hearn.
"The Milwaukee Brewers, who acquired catcher Danny Jansen from the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, are among the teams interested in the Baltimore Orioles’ Ryan O’Hearn," Rosenthal said. "While O’Hearn would not be a perfect fit for Milwaukee, the team could find at-bats for him at first base, in left field and at designated hitter...
"The Brewers, however, entered Monday ranked 21st in slugging percentage by left-handed hitters and 23rd in home runs. O’Hearn, 32, was batting only .218 with a .648 OPS since May 27. But among the Brewers, only Yelich (19) and Jackson Chourio had exceeded his total of 12 homers. O'Hearn, a potential free agent, will be owed about $2.5 million. The Brewers also showed interest in another left-handed hitting first baseman, Josh Naylor, before the Arizona Diamondbacks sent him to the Seattle Mariners. Naylor at the time was owed nearly $4 million."
Don't sleep on Milwaukee.
