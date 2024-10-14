Brewers Outfielder Christian Yelich Reportedly Could Play New Position In 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers might be faced with a logjam in the outfield, which could lead to moving Christian Yelich elsewhere.
The 32-year-old notably went under the knife in August, marking the end of his 2024 season. With concern about his age and back injury, taking him out of the outfield could be a logical move and an insider believes it may happen.
"No, the problem isn't Yelich but the depth of outfield talent the Brewers have at their disposal," ESPN's Bradford Doolittle wrote Saturday. "This begins with (Jackson) Chourio but includes Sal Frelick, Garrett Mitchell and Blake Perkins. You figure Yelich will still be a regular out in the grass, but given his age (33 by Opening Day) and the back problem, you could see him having more designated hitter time and ... just maybe ... taking some reps at first base."
Yelich hit .315 with 26 extra-base hits including 11 home runs, 42 RBIs and a .910 OPS (151 OPS+) in 73 games last season.
While it may sound crazy, moving Yelich to first base wouldn't be the most bizarre roster change. Similarly, Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper did the same thing after undergoing surgery on his elbow in 2023.
Currently, Rhys Hoskins occupies first base, but recent reports suggest the newcomer might be used as a trade chip if the front office looks to shake up the infield.
Nothing is certain, but the outfielder could very well spend a few days at first base -- though it may be unlikely.
More MLB: Brewers Reportedly Have Top-10 Trade Chip, Could Blockbuster Be Imminent?