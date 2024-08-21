Brewers Outfielder Eyeing Return From Injured List To Bolster Roster For Postseason
The Milwaukee Brewers won a close battle against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday night and the club may have reinforcements to ensure a larger win for the series finale Thursday afternoon.
The Brewers have been red-hot all season but specifically turned it up a notch after the All-Star Break despite outfielder Christian Yelich hitting the injured list and then announcing season-ending surgery last week. Yelich isn't returning this year, but a different outfielder is targeting a return to major league action later this week.
"Blake Perkins will hit (Tuesday) and barring no setbacks he should be ready to return for Thursday’s series finale," Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Todd Rosiak reported Tuesday afternoon.
Perkins is hitting .257 with 16 extra-base hits including six home runs, 34 RBIs and a .693 OPS (93 OPS+) in 90 games this season.
The 27-year-old sustained a left calf strain and was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 12.
Perkins won't be able to fill the void of Yelich's absence, albeit not many players can, but he is a switch-hitter who can fortify the Brew Crew's lineup.
The Brewers have been hit with numerous injuries throughout the 2024 campaign and still managed to claim the top spot of the National League Central -- as well as the largest lead in any division in Major League Baseball. That lead was extended to 11 1/2 games following a 3-2 win against the Cardinals in the series opener Tuesday night.
