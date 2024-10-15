Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Outfielder Receives Gold Glove Finalist Nod, Among Top-Three At His Position

Milwaukee's outfielder earned the top spot

Stephen Mottram

Sep 26, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio (left) and center fielder Blake Perkins (16) and right fielder Sal Frelick (10) celebrate in the outfield after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers had to deal with a slight rotating cast in the outfield, but one member was a constant and one of the best at his position.

Despite outfielder Christian Yelich ending his season in August following his decision to undergo surgery, the Brewers outfield was solid throughout the 2024 campaign.

Rookie Jackson Chourio is in the conversation for National League Rookie of the Year, and another young player was recently announced as a candidate to win an award of his own.

Blake Perkins is a finalist for the National League Gold Glove Award for centerfielders, going up against Washington Nationals' Jacob Young and Colorado Rockies' Brenton Doyle.

Offensively, Perkins hit .240 with 21 extra-base hits including six home runs, 43 RBIs and a .648 OPS (81 OPS+) in 121 games this season.

Perkins signed with the Brewers in November of 2022 and has already made his mark within the organization in just his second season at the major league level, showing that he has a bright future ahead of him.

The 28-year-old is everything you'd look for in a center fielder. Baseball Savant has him ranked in the 95th percentile for outs above average, 87th percentile for arm strength and 96th percentile in sprint speed.

Published
Stephen Mottram
STEPHEN MOTTRAM

Stephen Mottram joined "Milwaukee Brewers On SI" to bring some fun and thoughtful coverage to the site. The young writer graduated from Merrimack College with a degree in Communication and Media and has been a rising writer in the program. Follow him on Twitter: @smottram24

