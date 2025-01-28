Brewers Outside-The-Box Idea To Add Ex-Yankees, Cubs Slugger
The Milwaukee Brewers don't need to go out and give some sort of nine-figure deal out in order to contend in 2025.
Milwaukee already is in a good spot and should be able to compete for the top spot in the National League Central once again in 2025. The top spot in the division seems like it is going to come down to the Brewers and Chicago Cubs. Those two are at least the ones who have been the most active this offseason trying to improve.
The Brewers still could use a little more offense and that is where former New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, and San Diego Padres slugger Anthony Rizzo could come into play. He's now 35 years old and is coming off a tough 2024 season with New York.
He clubbed 32 home runs with New York in 2022 but injuries derailed him over the last two seasons. Now, he's a free agent and likely will be extremely inexpensive because of this fact. When he's healthy, he can be that guy to hit nearly 30 home runs while providing great defense.
The Brewers faced off against him for years in the division as he was with the Cubs from 2012 through 2021. He was a three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner over that stretch.
The Brewers have Rhys Hoskins at first base right now. If he's cheap, it wouldn't hurt to bring Rizzo in for depth, though. He could help behind Hoskins, see time as designated hitter, or maybe help elsewhere on the diamond. All in all, his bat could help if healthy.
