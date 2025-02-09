Brewers Owner Ranked Near Top In MLB By Bleacher Report
The Milwaukee Brewers enter the 2025 season with some question marks.
They ran away with the National League Central last year, winning 93 games and finishing 10 games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs, but lost in the Wild Card round to the New York Mets.
This offseason, they've suffered some big losses. Willy Adames signed with the San Francisco Giants and Devin Williams was traded to the New York Yankees.
However, even as a small-market team, they are able to have success. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report ranked Brewers' owner Mark Attansio the 12th best in Major League Baseball.
"The Brewers went to the World Series in 1982. Then came 22 seasons of misery in which they lost more games than all but one other team," Rymer wrote.
"The Attanasio era is quite the turnaround, and it has been especially fruitful lately. Since 2018, the Brewers have made the playoffs six times and racked up more wins than all but five franchises. There's a solid argument that the franchise's all-time peak is happening now."
The Brewers have only missed the postseason once since 2018. They have won four NL Central titles and have reached the playoffs as a Wild Card twice.
Even after suffering such big losses, the Brewers have reason to be optimistic for 2025. After all, last year's success came after they had traded Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles. so another division title is certainly possible this year.
We'll see what comes next for the Brew Crew.
