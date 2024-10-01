Brewers' Pat Murphy Provides Update On Outfielders Availability In Postseason
The Milwaukee Brewers are hosting a National League Wild Card Series beginning Tuesday and a certain outfielder may not be ready to participate.
The Brewers have seen numerous players sustain injuries throughout the 2024 campaign, and the latest came at possibly the worst time in the season. In the regular season series finale against the New York Mets, a young outfielder left Friday night's game early with a hip injury -- now he may not play in the upcoming days.
"Sal Frelick isn’t entirely ruled out for the NL Wild Card Series but is still limping," MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported Monday afternoon. "He’ll try some physical activity today. 'I’m not as optimistic as I was hoping to be,' Pat Murphy said."
Frelick hit .259 with 28 extra-base hits including two home runs, 32 RBIs and a .655 OPS (83 OPS+) in 145 games this season.
The 24-year-old's absence would be a massive hit to Milwaukee's defense, already without superstar outfielder Christian Yelich.
Murphy will have to get creative in the outfield while Frelick's return is up in the air but Jackson Chourio, Blake Perkins and Garrett Mitchell are the likely candidates to kick off the three-game series.
