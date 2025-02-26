Brewers' Pat Murphy Reveals Prominent Change For Jackson Chourio
The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the most exciting, young players in baseball right now in outfielder Jackson Chourio.
Chourio burst onto the scene last year as a 20-year-old rookie and stole the show. He appeared in 148 games last year and certainly didn't look like a rookie. Chourio finished the season with 21 home runs, 79 RBIs, 29 doubles, 22 stolen bases, and a .275/.327/.464 slash line. That type of production is almost unheard of for someone Chourio's age.
The Brewers seem like they have found their next team star and manager Pat Murphy shared on Tuesday that he could be even more important in 2025. Last year, he saw all of his time in left and right field, but he will now see some time in center field as well, as shared by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Todd Rosiak.
"Jackson Chourio starts in CF (Tuesday) for the Brewers," Rosiak said. "'We couldn't put him in center field last year because he couldn't catch a fly ball,' Pat Murphy said. 'So, we decided that he's taking that step forward. Yeah, this year we'll let him play center'"
This is a pretty solid update, especially with Blake Perkins now sidelined until at least April or May after fracturing his shin. Having Chourio in center field would allow the team to have more flexibility with defensive configurations as the season appraoches.
Milwaukee has a surplus of solid outfield talent including Chourio, Christian Yelich, Sal Frelick, Perkins, Garrett Mitchell, and most recently, Mark Canha and Manuel Margot. If Chourio can play center field, it will just give the team more options to keep solid bats in the lineup.
