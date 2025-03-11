Brewers' Pat Murphy Reveals What He's Most Proud Of From 1st Season
The Milwaukee Brewers were a team that seemingly was in flux last offseason.
Milwaukee traded away Corbin Burnes and manager Craig Counsell opted to leave the organization to take the manager job with the rival Chicago Cubs. Brandon Woodruff also missed the 2024 campaign due to injury. While this is the case, the Brewers were the best team in the National League Central and racked up 93 wins in the regular season.
The Brewers handed Pat Murphy the job as the team's manager and clearly he did a phenomenal job. He stepped into the role as the team didn't have high expectations and helped them significantly surpass them. Murphy was awarded the 2024 National League Manager of the Year Award after the great campaign.
He joined MLB Network on Monday and shared what he's most proud of from his first season as the team's manager.
"I'm not sure it was me that set the tone," Murphy said. "We had just a great group. You know, it was young energy, hungry players. Hungry players make managers look good so I think that's what happened...What I'm most proud of is the way they competed (for 162 games). I was drained and I learned I think that you've got to be a little more even-keeled."
The Brewers still aren't getting much praise with Opening Day quickly approaching. Milwaukee very well could be the top team in the division again, although they are the underdogs once again.
More MLB: Brewers Make Roster Decision On No. 1 Prospect Jeferson Quero