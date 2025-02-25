Brewers' Pat Murphy Reveals What Mark Canha's Role Could Be In 2025
Will Mark Canha end up landing a spot with the Milwaukee Brewers for the 2025 Major League Baseball season?
Milwaukee recently landed Canha thanks in large part to the injuries already popping up across the roster. The Brewers signed Canha to a minor league deal with an invitation for Spring Training. He spent 50 games with the Brewers in 2023 down the stretch and slashed .287/.373/.427 with five home runs and 33 RBIs.
Canha now is 36 years old and is a 10-year big league veteran. Over the course of his career, he has seen time in the outfield, first base, third base, and designated hitter. Spring Training is in full swing right now and manager Pat Murphy revealed how the team is viewing Canha as he competes for a role with the organization, as shared by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Todd Rosiak.
"Pat Murphy says the Brewers are looking at Mark Canha primarily at 1B, DH and as a pinch-hitter," Rosiak said. "'It's a good sign on our part,' Murphy said. 'He's a baseball player. He cares about continuing to play. And I think he'll be a great example for these young kids. Great personality.'"
Bringing Canha back to town may not have been a big, splashy move, but it is a solid one. A minor-league deal can never hurt. If he can impress in camp, maybe he'll earn a big-league role. If he struggles, then the Brewers could send him to the minors or cut ties with him at a low cost. It's definitely a win-win to bring a veteran like Canha to town.
