Brewers' Pat Murphy Sounds Off On Doubters After NLDS Victory
The Milwaukee Brewers have sat at the top of the National League Central for a few years now, but 2025 seemed a lot different heading into the season. Rather than having a lot of top talent, the Brewers had more unproven players than anything.
Because of that, there were a lot of doubters.
But Milwaukee was able to drown out the noise and post the best record in baseball during the regular season, securing another NL Central division title.
They matched up with the rival Chicago Cubs in the NLDS, and it took them to a decisive Game 5 to determine the winner. Milwaukee would eventually win Game 5 behind a dominant pitching outing from multiple different arms.
After the game, manager Pat Murphy had a message for the doubters.
Pat Murphy addresses the doubt after NLDS Victory
“I’m a guy who should be really thankful for what has happened to me,’’ Murphy said. “I’m lucky to be in the major leagues. This organization has been great to me for 10 years, and they took a chance on an old guy.
“I'm just grateful, to be honest with you. I'm grateful for the guys we've had in the room. They've been doubted every year. Everyone. There's no one predicting the Brewers playing the Dodgers in the (league championship) series.’’
The Brewers have a lot of top prospect talent. They have a lot of former first round picks, too. But they don't have the $500 million talent that other top teams have. The Brewers aren't able to go out and re-sign players like Willy Adames, so they're forced to replace them. Still, they continue to dominate the league.
Now, they're headed to the NLCS to matchup against the loaded Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers have one of the highest payrolls in league history and they're only getting better. Los Angeles is going to have its team at full strength to go at the Brewers.
While the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners battle it out for the American League pennant, the Brewers are going to need to play their best baseball to head to the World Series. But they've been doubted before. They can triumph again.
