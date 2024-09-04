Brewers' Pat Murphy Takes Hard Stance On Future Of Recently Called Up Reliever
The Milwaukee Brewers have a top-two bullpen in Major League Baseball, but one hurler's recent struggles raised questions about his immediate future with the group.
The Brew Crew were neck-and-neck with the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night entering the 12th inning, until right-hander Elvis Peguero entered the game and allowed three runs. The 27-year-old was called up from Triple-A Nashville earlier that day, and his performance had many wondering if he'd remain with the major league club.
"I think we're evaluating everything," Murphy told reporters when asked if Peguero would be optioned back to Nashville on Tuesday night. "We're evaluating everything. Tonight's outing is an indication of, hey, how far has he come? What's he done? It was a tough spot to be put in on the first day back. It won't be his last outing. He'll get another chance."
Even after the blowup, Peguero has a 3.12 ERA with a 45-to-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .259 batting average against and a 1.49 WHIP in 49 innings across 50 games this season.
The 27-year-old was not to blame for Tuesday night's loss as the offense struggled mightily, only logging one hit after the fifth inning.
Peguero will rightfully have at least one more chance in the majors, as his one outing isn't a benchmark for his value to the team. Hopefully, the righty will get another opportunity to pitch at a less critical point in a game.
