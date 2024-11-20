Brewers' Pat Murphy Wins Prestigious Award After Shocking Year
The Milwaukee Brewers certainly surprised the baseball world in 2024.
Milwaukee entered the 2024 season with low expectations. The Brewers lost key pieces -- including ace Corbin Burnes -- and manager Craig Counsell ditched the organization to join the rival Chicago Cubs.
The Brewers had a lot of decisions to make and brought manager Pat Murphy into the fold. The Brewers had low expectations but performed much better than expected. Milwaukee earned the top spot in the National League Central with 93 wins.
Now, Murphy is getting some recognition for his great work. He was named the National League Manager of the Year on Tuesday night, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy was named National League Manager of the Year after leading the Brewers to a first-place NL Central finish in his first year as their manager," Passan said. "Murphy received 27 first-place votes to beat out San Diego’s Mike Shildt and New York’s Carlos Mendoza."
It was a great year for Murphy and the Brewers. They looked like a real World Series contender and now they hopefully will be able to build off of that in 2025 as well. The Brewers have some tough decisions to make, but that can be worried about at a later date.
It is a great night to be a Brewers fan. Murphy certainly earned the award and luckily the club will have him around for years to come.
