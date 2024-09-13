Brewers Phenom Becomes First In MLB History To Accomplish Impressive Feat
The Milwaukee Brewers are a young team but that hasn't stopped them from taking the National League Central by storm and emerging as the division's sole frontrunner.
With the majority of the Brewers' position players under 30 years old, it's impressive that the club holds a nine-game lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.
Of all the young stars rising from Milwaukee's dugout, one in particular has stood out and his 2024 season will go down as one of the best ever by a player his age.
"When (Jackson) Chourio powered an opposite-field home run through the cold air at Oracle Park in the eighth inning of Thursday’s 3-0 win over the (San Francisco) Giants, he became the first Major Leaguer to secure a 20-homer, 20-stolen base season before his 21st birthday." MLB.com's Adam McCalvy wrote early Friday morning.
Chourio is having a monstrous year after debuting with Milwaukee at the start of this season. He is at the top of the ticket with Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes, Chicago Cubs' Shota Imanaga and San Diego Padres' Jackson Merrill for NL Rookie of the Year.
The 20-year-old is batting .272 with 48 extra-base hits including 20 home runs, 71 RBIs and a .791 OPS in 132 games played for the Brewers this season.
Merrill, who has logged more hits, home runs, RBIs and has a more impressive slash line than Chourio, likely has a better chance at winning NL ROTY. However, there are still 16 games left to play before the season ends, so there's still time for the Milwaukee rising star to plead his case.
