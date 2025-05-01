Brewers Phenom Continues Scorching Hot Streak With Walk-Off
There's a lot of excitement in the Milwaukee Brewers' farm system right now.
No. 2 prospect Jesús Made is just 17 years old and has been tearing the cover off of the ball for the Class-A Carolina Mudcats. So far this season, he is slashing .329/.420/.529 with three homers, 15 RBIs, eight stolen bases, three doubles, and one triple in 17 games played overall this season. He's been red-hot lately and that continued on Wednesday as he picked up two more base hits, including a walk-off winner in extra innings, as shared on social media by the team.
It's hard not to get excited about this kid. He's the No. 2 prospect for the Brewers for a reason right now. He's just 17 years old and already is making a case for himself for a promotion to High-A in the not-so-distant future. If he can keep up this level of play, a promotion certainly seems imminent and maybe we could even see him in Double-A by the time the 2025 season comes to an end.
He's drawn comparisons to Jackson Chourio in his young career because they have followed similar trajectories. Both began their professional careers in the Dominican Summer League at 17 years old and Made actually put up better numbers. He's topping Chourio's numbers with the Mudcats so far this season as well, although it's been a small sample size. In Chourio's second professional season, he began it with Carolina and made stops at High-A and Double-A as well in the season. Could Made do the same?
