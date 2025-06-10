Brewers Phenom Could Be Next No. 1 Overall Prospect In Baseball
The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the most exciting prospects in the game right now.
Baseball America dropped its newest ranking of the top 100 prospects in the game and 18-year-old phenom Jesús Made has had one of the fastest rises out there. He's been phenomenal and Baseball America ranked him at No. 4.
He's just behind Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rōki Sasaki, and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bubba Chandler. Anthony just made his big league debut with Boston on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. Sasaki has made eight starts at the big league level with the Dodgers this season but has been placed on the Injured List with shoulder impingement. Chandler has a 2.49 ERA in 12 starts so far in the minors and is knocking on the big league door as well.
Made is so young that he won't be up in the majors likely for a few years, but this is exciting. Soon enough, Anthony, Sasaki, and Chandler will all graduate off prospect lists. That could set up Made to be the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball in the very near future -- at least from Baseball America's perspective.
So far this season, Made has slashed .280/.389/.423 with four homers, 32 RBIs, 23 stolen bases, 10 doubles, two triples, and 38 runs scored in just 47 games with the Class-A Carolina Mudcats. The future is bright in Milwaukee thanks in large part to Made.
