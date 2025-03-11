Brewers Phenom Emerging As Pat Murphy's 'Favorite Prospect'
The Milwaukee Brewers have a lot of young talent at the big league level and even more than could join the organization at some point in 2025.
Milwaukee won 93 games for a reason last year. The Brewers don't win games the same way as a team like the New York Mets or Los Angeles Dodgers. Both teams have solid farm systems, but also break the bank in free agency. Milwaukee has been able to find sustained success thanks to great scouting and development and then strategic free agent/trade pickups.
The Brewers are loaded at the big league level with exciting, young talent like Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick, and Garrett Mitchell among others. Milwaukee could have more players make their big league debuts in 2025. The Brewers' No. 1 prospect right now is catcher Jeferson Quero on MLB.com. The Brewers are obviously set at catcher with William Contreras, but Quero is an exciting guy to follow.
He missed most of the 2024 campaign and recently was sent down to minor league camp, but manager Pat Murphy shared that Quero may be his favorite prospect who has been with Milwaukee, as transcribed by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"You guys know that Jeferson Quero is maybe my favorite prospect that’s ever been with the Brewers,” Murphy said as transcribed by McCalvy. “Having to come back from such a serious injury is daunting, but I believe that if anyone can do it, he can do it. Not too many guys are throwing well with 12 staples in their shoulder, but I’ve been assured that it can be done and I’m banking on him.”
Keep an eye on Quero this season. MLB.com is currently projecting him to make his big league debut in 2025.
