Brewers Phenom Gave Milwaukee Fans Glimpse Into The Future
The Milwaukee Brewers had a scare in the minor leagues on Tuesday but there was also something for fans to be excited about.
Brandon Woodruff took the mound for what was expected to be his final rehab outing before returning to the big leagues. He was forced to leave the game early, though, after getting hit by a comebacker.
That's the negative, but there were positives. Brewers No. 2 prospect Jeferson Quero had a rough 2024 campaign that saw his season end after just one game. He got hurt and that slowed down his start to the 2025 campaign as well. He recently returned and was sent on a minor league rehab assignment to ACL Brewers. Quero was brought up to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds on Tuesday to catch Woodruff.
He didn't have a huge day, but he did collect his first Triple-A base hit.
Quero is a very exciting prospect for this organization. If he didn't get hurt last year, there is a chance that he could've made his big league debut. Quero became well-known in the minors for his defense above everything else.
It isn't likely that he's going to be up in the majors in the near future as he just has two total games at the Triple-A level, but things are looking up for Milwaukee. Fans got to see Quero catching Woodruff on Tuesday, although it was brief. If everything goes well, this is an image that could carry over to the big league level at some point this year, or next if Milwaukee keeps Woodruff.
