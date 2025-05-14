Brewers Phenom Has Explosive Return From Painful Injury
The Milwaukee Brewers have had a tough week, but that doesn't mean that there isn't anything to be happy about right now.
Milwaukee has lost lost five of its last six games and currently is in third place in the National League Central with a 20-23 record. The Brewers are five games behind the Chicago Cubs for first place in the division and are 3 1/2 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for second place in the division.
Although things at the big league level haven't been hot, there's some real excitement in the minors. Recently, there was a shuffling in the Brewers' prospect rankings. Jesús Made now is ranked as the team's No. 1 prospect and catcher Jeferson Quero is No. 2. Quero was the top prospect for the organization, but only was able to appear in one game last year after suffering a right shoulder dislocation and torn labrum.
Quero has been working his way back and was finally able to get back into real action this week. He made his first appearance of the season on Monday for the ACL Brewers. He returned to action on Tuesday and clubbed his first homer of the season. Overall, he has collected one base hit in three at-bats to go along with one RBI and three walks.
Even after missing pretty much all of the 2024 season, MLB.com's current projection is that Quero will make his big league debut in 2025.
Before going down with his injury, Quero was known was one of the best overall defensive catchers in the minors. It's been a tough week, but Quero's return is something to be excited about.
