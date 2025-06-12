Brewers Phenom Jacob Misiorowski Promoted: What Fans Need To Know
The Milwaukee Brewers will face off against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night and they are expected to do so with one of the most electrifying prospects in baseball on the mound.
Milwaukee officially announced the move to bring No. 4 prospect Jacob Misiorowski up to the big leagues on Thursday, as shared by the team.
Roster moves: Jacob Misiorowski, RHP selected from Triple-A Nashville," the team announced. "Easton McGee, RHP optioned to Triple-A Nashville. Brandon Woodruff, RHP transferred to 60-day IL."
It has been known for a few days that Misiorowski was coming up, but this is the move to make it official. There's a lot of excitement around the move and there absolutely should be. Misiorowski is just 23 years old and has lit up the radar gun this season. The 6'7'' righty reached 103 miles per hour and that caught the attention of the national media.
So far this season, he appeared in 13 games in the minors, including 12 starts. Over that stretch, he has pitched to a 2.13 ERA and 80-to-31strikeout-to-walk ratio in 63 1/3 innings pitched. So, why now?
Misiorowski has a 1.81 ERA over his last nine games and has allowd just nine earned runs over that span. Five of those nine runs came from one start as well so he allowd just four earned runs across the other eight.
He's been dominant all season to this point and now he will get to show Brewers fans what he can do. He's scheduled to get the ball on Thursday night against the Cardinals.
