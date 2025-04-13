Brewers Phenom's Dominant Stretch Will Lead To MLB Eventually
The Milwaukee Brewers' bullpen hasn't been what the team expected so far this season.
Milwaukee's bullpen was dominant last year. The Brewers finished the 2024 season with the second-best bullpen ERA. They finished the season with a 3.11 ERA. That was a strength for the club and is a huge reason why the team won 93 games.
So far this season, the Brewers' bullpen has struggled. It's currently ranked No. 29 in baseball with a 6.41 ERA. That surely will turn around at some point. There is a guy in the minors who could help at some point. Brewers 25-year-old Craig Yoho shined in Spring Training and there was a lot of chatter about him making the club out of camp.
That didn't happen and it made sense. He shined in camp and dominated last year, but before this season he only appeared in 51 total professional games. Yoho was taken in the eighth round of the 2023 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft. He made three appearances in 2023 with the Brewers in the Arizona Complex League.
In 2024, he made 48 appearances and even made it up to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds. Overall, he finished the season with a 0.94 ERA. So far this season he has appeared in five games with the Sounds and unsurprisingly has shined. He hasn't allowed a run yet and has struck out seven batters in 6 1/3 innings pitched.
At some point -- possibly in 2025 -- he's going to help this club. Milwaukee's bullpen has struggled and there's a possible answer in the minors.
