Brewers-Phillies Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends 2x All-Star Closer To Philly
The Milwaukee Brewers have some questions to answer for 2025. The biggest one centers around two-time All-Star closer Devin Williams, who is likely to be traded this offseason.
The Brewers will likely be able to receive a massive haul for the star closer, which may include Major League ready pieces that can help them right away. One team they could potentially look to if they plan to make a blockbuster trade is the Philadelphia Phillies.
Matt Breen of Brewer Fanatic proposed a wild blockbuster trade that would send Williams to Philadelphia in exchange for third baseman Alex Bohm.
"The Phillies' bullpen was mediocre last season, and they will likely lose one of their top relievers, Jeff Hoffman. So Williams would fit in nicely for a team looking to go all the way in 2025," Breen wrote.
"Bohm would be controllable for two years and fill an obvious need at third (with Turang and Ortiz handling shortstop and second base). Bohm has hit between .274 and .280 in each of the past three years and should give the team 15-20 home runs. His defense has not been great, but improved dramatically in 2024. So if the team feels that improvement will stick, Bohm would nicely fill a position of great need. "
Williams missed a good chunk of 2024 but posted a 1.25 ERA upon his return, saving 14 games in the process. The Brewers would certainly miss his presence at the back end of the bullpen, but Bohm could significantly bolster their lineup.
Bohm slashed .280/.332/.448 with 15 home runs, 97 RBI and a .779 OPS in 2024.
More MLB: Brewers Urged To 'Keep In Mind' Available Cardinals 8-Time All-Star