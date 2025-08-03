Brewers Place All-Star Pitcher On Injured List After Promising Start
The Milwaukee Brewers have the best record in Major League Baseball and now have a two-game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central. This comes after they had traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees and lost Willy Adames in free agency.
Once again, their young players have performed admirably and have helped carry the load for the team as they try to win their third straight NL Central title. One player in particular who has performed well is rookie Jacob Misiorowski, who was named an All-Star after dominating in his first five starts.
Unfortunately, he was scratched from his start on Saturday, and the Brewers provided a grim update on the young right-hander on Sunday morning, revealing that he will be placed on the 15-day injured list with a left tibia contusion, retroactive to July 31.
In a corresponding move, the Brewers have called up right-hander Logan Henderson from Triple-A Nashville.
This is a big blow for the Brewers, who have received some big contributions from the All-Star right-hander. Henderson is a promising young right-hander in their system, but replacing Misiorowski will be no easy task.
The 23-year-old right-hander is 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA in seven starts and has recorded 47 strikeouts over 33 1/3 innings of work. The Brewers will certainly hope that he won't be out for long, as they will need his presence in the starting rotation down the stretch.
It will be interesting to see if he can make it back quickly or if he'll need more time.
