Brewers Post-Season Press Conference Announced, Franchise's Future At Stake
With the Milwaukee Brewers 2024 campaign in the rear-view mirror, the club will officially address the media this week for its plan for the franchise's future.
After yet another disappointing first-round elimination in the postseason, the Brewers have many holes on their roster that need to be addressed -- despite a first-place finish in the National League Central. Thankfully, fans won't have to wait much longer to see how the club plans to tackle the future.
"The Brewers have announced the end of season presser will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. CT," Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg reported Tuesday afternoon.
The most pressing issue is with shortstop Willy Adames, one of the most sought-after free agents in this year's class. Brewers owner Mark Attanasio revealed that Milwaukee would ideally like to retain the star, and will be involved in his inevitable bidding war.
If the 29-year-old leaves, third baseman Joey Ortiz has been rumored to be the next man up at shortstop -- another potential talking point.
Right-hander Devin Williams, entering the final season of his contract, is another problem for the Brew Crew. The front office will either keep him around for 2025 or trade him for a high-value return as they did with Corbin Burnes last winter.
Certainly, there are plenty more conversations to be had and the Brew Crew will cover many topics Thursday.
