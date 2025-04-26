Brewers Predicted To Add 'Workhorse Starter' This Summer
The Milwaukee Brewers are going to have an opportunity to add some interesting talent to the organization this summer.
Milwaukee will have the No. 20 pick in the 2025 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft. Last year, the Brewers had the No. 17 pick in the 2024 draft and selected outfielder Braylon Payne. He's been pretty great to kick off the 2025 season and is currently slashing .305/.425/.509 with two homers, 10 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, 13 walks, two doubles, two triples, and 15 runs scored in just 15 games played for the Class-A Carolina Mudcats.
The Brewers obviously will have a chance to add another high-prospect this summer and Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that the Brewers will select right-handed pitcher Riley Quick out of Alabama with the No. 20 pick.
"20. Milwaukee Brewers: RHP Riley Quick, Alabama," Reuter said. "Quick spent his freshman season pitching out of the bullpen and then missed almost the entire 2024 campaign recovering from Tommy John surgery, so he does not have the same track record of success of some of the other top college arms in this class. However, with an imposing 6'6", 250-pound frame and three plus offerings, it's easy to see a future workhorse starter with some time to develop."
This would be a pretty great idea. He's an intriguing hurler with plenty of upside. No matter who the Brewers take, it would make sense to replenish the farm system with high-end pitching prospect because just one of the team's top 10 prospects currently are pitchers.
