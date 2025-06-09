Brewers Predicted To Bring 'Immaculate' Shortstop To Milwaukee
Who are the Milwaukee Brewers going to add in the first round of the upcoming 2025 Major League Baseball Draft?
We are just a few weeks away from finding out. The action will begin on July 13th and Milwaukee's first selection will be at No. 20 in the first round. Baseball America's Carlos Collazo shared a mock draft on Monday in which he had "immaculate" high school infielder Kayson Cunningham dropping to Milwaukee.
"No. 20. Brewers — Kayson Cunningham, SS, Johnson HS, San Antonio," Collazo said. "This feels low for Cunningham based on his immaculate track record as a pure hitter. He might be the lone plus hitter in the class. Still, there’s some thought in the industry that his size and lack of secondary tools could cause him to slip a bit on draft day, ala Kevin McGonigle in 2023. The Brewers have never had an issue taking shorter pure hitters—Sal Frelick, Tyler Black and Eric Brown among others—and I’m guessing his lengthy performance history is weighed heavily in their model."
Cunningham is actually ranked as the No. 11 overall prospect in this draft class by MLB.com and everything seems to be positive about his offensive play.
"A slightly bigger and lefty-swinging version of Jett Williams, a Texas prep shortstop who went 14th overall to the Mets in 2022, Cunningham is a better pure hitter at the same stage and perhaps the best in the 2025 prep class," MLB.com said. "He led Team USA with a .417 average at an 18-and-under World Cup qualifier in Panama last August.
"Cunningham has exceptional barrel control and rarely swings and misses. He has a mature approach, covers the entire strike zone and utilizes the whole field. Though he's not physical, his bat speed and ability to repeatedly barrel balls should enable him to get to 15-20 homers per season."
