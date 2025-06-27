Brewers Predicted To Bring 'Raw' Slugger To Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers have a chance to add a high-end piece to the organization in a few weeks.
Milwaukee has the No. 20 pick in the first round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft. With the draft approaching on July 13th, a big talking point around the league right now is who will go with what pick.
MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo shared his latest mock draft and predicted the Brewers will bring prolific Texas A&M slugger Jace LaViolette to town.
"No. 20. Brewers: Jace LaViolette, OF, Texas A&M (No. 20)," Mayo said. "Another organization that leans hitter in the first round, the Brewers could decide between LaViolette’s power upside or perhaps go the prep route and look at Cunningham’s pure hit tool."
This is a guy who could bring some significant pop to Milwaukee if still available.
"Possessing as much raw power as anyone in the Draft, LaViolette is built to crush balls with a quick left-handed stroke, the strength and leverage in his impressive 6-foot-6 frame and a focus on launching pitches to his pull side," MLB.com said. "He also makes quality swing decisions but the lone flaw in his offensive game does scare some teams. He frequently swings and misses within the strike zone, even on fastballs, leading to a .258 average with a 25 percent strikeout rate as a junior.
"Remarkably athletic for his size, LaViolette posts solid run times out of the batter's box and is even quicker once he gets going. He played the outfield corners as a freshman before moving to center field last spring, with most evaluators projecting him to spend the bulk of his big league career in right. His power and solid arm strength fit the right-field profile to a tee."
