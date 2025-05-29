Brewers Predicted To Bring 'Standout' Shortstop To Milwaukee
The month of May is just about over and that means each Major League Baseball franchise is just a few weeks away from infusing organizations with the potential stars of tomorrow.
The Major League Baseball Draft will take place starting on July 13 and Milwaukee Brewers will make their first selection with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round. Who will they end up adding? ESPN's Kiley McDaniel shared his first mock draft of the season and predicted that "standout" high school shortstop Daniel Pierce will end up landing with the Brewers.
"No. 20. Milwaukee Brewers," McDaniel said. "Daniel Pierce, SS, Mill Creek HS (Georgia). Top 150 rank: 20. Pierce has a lot of interest from the late teens into the 20s and could go anywhere in that range, (or maybe get overpaid later) because there are a ton of prep position players at this juncture of the draft and one or two of them have to slide as college talents invariably are moved up while prep players get big bonuses to wait a bit longer.
"Pierce is a standout athlete and defender with great makeup and contact rates but limited present power."
The Brewers have used first round picks on offensive talent in every MLB Draft since 2020. In 2023, the Brewers also selected pitcher Josh Knoth with a competitive balance pick at No. 33, but the team has skewed offense-heavy.
Pierce would continue this trend while providing a potential high-impact option down the line at a position of need.
