Brewers Predicted To Consider Trading Away Recently Acquired Starting Pitcher
The Milwaukee Brewers front office might be planning a trade with one of their deadline acquisitions from earlier this year.
The Brewers should be expected to be active in both free agency and the trade market this winter, with the latter already starting to heat up with rumors. In a recent speculative piece, Milwaukee was rumored to be shopping right-hander Aaron Civale.
"Civale’s $8 million projected salary is hardly a burden, particularly once he pitched to a 3.53 ERA in 14 starts with the Brewers after being traded by the (Tampa Bay) Rays in early July," MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams wrote Thursday morning. "However, that solid ERA came with pedestrian strikeout and walk rates. The Brewers also have a knack for finding quality arms at lower rates than this (see: Tobias Myers, Colin Rea)."
"They’ll still be in the market for pitching help even if they move Civale, but trading him would be a very Brewers-esque means of leveraging the final season of a player’s club control to add young talent and free up financial resources to redirect to other areas of the roster."
Civale had a 4.36 ERA with a 149-to-52 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .252 batting average against and a 1.30 WHIP in 161 innings across 31 games this season for the Brewers and Rays.
Nothing has been confirmed by the club just yet, but based on the Brewers' history this move would make sense. Civale could be used as a trade chip for talented prospects, and his replacement in the rotation could come from a 2024 World Series champion rumored to be a fit in Milwaukee.
More MLB: Pair Of Brewers Hurlers Reportedly Going Head-To-Head For Starting Pitching Job