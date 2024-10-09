Brewers Predicted To Cut Ties With Recently Acquired Hurler Per Latest Report
The Milwaukee Brewers are certainly expected to make changes to their roster this offseason, and one move in particular could involve a new face in Milwaukee.
As one of the smaller markets in Major League Baseball, the Brewers' front office will need to continue spending their money conservatively. According to a recent prediction, their tight budget will force the club to not take a chance on a trade deadline acquisition for the 2025 campaign.
"Frankie Montas, Milwaukee Brewers ($20 million mutual option with a $2 million buyout) -- Easy decline by Brewers," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Wednesday morning.
Montas had a 4.84 ERA with a 148-to-66 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .243 batting average against and a 1.37 WHIP in 150 2/3 innings across 30 games this season between the Brewers and Cincinnati Reds.
The righty was one of the biggest acquisitions at this year's trade deadline for the Brew Crew, brought in to strengthen the club's rotation for a postseason run. Montas did have a slightly better second half of the year with the Brewers, posting a 4.55 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP.
The 31-year-old's price tag would be way too high for Milwaukee to consider a reunion, however, if both parties could come to an agreement at a lower cost, it's possible Montas would stay in Milwaukee.
More MLB: Ex-Brewer States That He 'Hates' City Of Milwaukee