Brewers Predicted To Hold Onto Former Yankees All-Star
The Milwaukee Brewers are going to be one of the teams talked about the most as we get closer to the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
The reason for this isn't because some sort of firesale on the way, but because Milwaukee has enough pitching that it could trade some away and still attempt to make a run. The Brewers brought even more up to the big leagues on Thursday by officially calling up No. 4 prospect Jacob Misiorowski.
On the same day as his official promotion, veteran starter Aaron Civale requested to be traded after being informed that he would be moving to the bullpen. He certainly seems like an easy trade candidate now. Especially with more pitching on the way, like Brandon Woodruff, Nestor Cortes and Logan Henderson.
Pretty much every starter the Brewers have has been speculated about in some way, including Cortes, although he's injured right now. Because of this, FanSided's Tremayne Person predicted that he won't be on the move.
"The Brewers’ rotation could be in for a reshuffle — and don’t be surprised if one or two of these veteran arms are on the move by the trade deadline," Person said. "While Nestor Cortes is unlikely to be dealt due to his injury and midseason return timeline, he represents a clear “sell low” situation Milwaukee will likely avoid. That leaves Aaron Civale and José Quintana as more realistic trade chips."
That seems pretty fair, especially after the Brewers went out and acquired him from the New York Yankees this past offseason. At this point, Milwaukee probably couldn't get much for him. Might as well see if he can recover and give the team some innings.
