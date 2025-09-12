Brewers Predicted To Let Struggling Right-Hander Walk This Winter
The Milwaukee Brewers start a weekend series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. They are on the verge of clinching their seventh postseason berth in the last eight years and are moving closer to their fifth National League Central title in that time period. They have the best record in Major League Baseball at 89-58 and lead the Central by 5 1/2 games over the Chicago Cubs.
What they will do in the postseason remains to be seen, but they have a good chance to potentially win a World Series title for the first time in their franchise history.
At the end of the season, they'll have a few free agents on the roster. One of them is struggling right-hander Erick Fedde. Tyler Koerth of Reviewing The Brew predicts that Milwaukee will let him walk in free agency.
Brewers Predicted To Cut Ties With Struggling Pitcher
"Though a recent addition, Erick Fedde has already delivered exactly what the Brewers needed. He stepped in with a strong spot start in place of Quinn Priester during his team debut and has since followed it up with scoreless outings out of the bullpen. Considering the struggles he faced earlier this season, this level of contribution was far from expected, but that’s become a familiar story for pitchers who land in Milwaukee," Koerth wrote.
"That being said, the Brewers also tend to let go of players at the right time, and that could be the case with Fedde this offseason. Starting pitchers have been getting premium dollars lately, so odds are another team will pay Fedde more than what Milwaukee is willing to offer."
Fedde actually has pitched well for the Brewers since being acquired. In three relief appearances, he has posted a 3.00 ERA. He was designated for assignment by the Cardinals in July and later picked up by the Atlanta Braves, where he posted an 8.10 ERA in four starts and one relief appearance.
This season, between St. Louis, Atlanta and Milwaukee, Fedde is 4-13 with a 5.63 ERA in 24 stars and four relief appearances. He has recorded 78 strikeouts in 131 innings of work.
But it is highly unlikely that the Brewers will retain him past this season. He had a solid bounce-back year in 2024 with the Cardinals and Chicago White Sox. There may still be some value left in his arm.
